Dan Ashworth’s move to Manchester United is likely to be finalised once Newcastle United have a new sporting director in place, according to the Northern Echo.

Manchester United’s protracted move for Ashworth has reached arbitration as he looks to push his way out of Newcastle.

The two clubs are expected to meet before the arbitration process begins in order to work out a compromise.

Newcastle are looking to bring in a replacement for Ashworth and are now in talks with Johannes Spors after Dougie Freedman turned them down.

It has been claimed that once Newcastle have a new sporting director in place, it will speed up the process of Ashworth’s exit.

Manchester United are convinced about getting the former Brighton sporting director and have supported him throughout the process.

However, for the moment, there is still no agreement between the two clubs regarding his move to Old Trafford.

Ashworth is still on gardening leave, which he disputes should not be enforced as he believes Newcastle removed him before his formal resignation.