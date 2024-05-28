Everton are considering signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.

Phillips joined West Ham on loan from Manchester City in the winter transfer window to aid his chances of making the England squad for the European Championship.

However, he struggled to make an impact at the London Stadium and did not even make the matchday squad in West Ham’s last three Premier League games.

The Hammers have no intention of wanting to extend his stay and Phillips also has no future at Manchester City.

Everton have emerged as a potential destination for the former Leeds United midfielder this summer.

The Toffees are looking at the possibility of signing the player on loan in the summer transfer window.

Sean Dyche wants more options in midfield next season and Phillips has emerged as a potential target.

Manchester City would prefer to sell the midfielder over letting him go on another loan deal this summer.

His wages are also substantial and it is unclear if Everton would agree to shoulder all of them.