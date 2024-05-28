Chelsea will soon hold talks with incoming manager Enzo Maresca to discuss the future of Ipswich Town target Omari Hutchinson, according to the BBC.

Hutchinson has spent the season on loan at Ipswich and was a major contributor in getting them promoted to the Premier League.

Kieran McKenna wants him back at Portman Road this summer and Ipswich are keen to sign him on another loan deal.

The winger is also attracting interest from Germany where VfB Stuttgart are interested in getting their hands on him.

Chelsea are yet to take a call on Hutchinson but is set to change soon in the coming days and weeks.

Maresca is expected to be named as the new Chelsea manager soon and the club are set to sit down with the Italian to discuss the 20-year-old’s future.

Chelsea are keen to understand whether Maresca sees a place for Hutchinson in his first-team squad next season.

He is also attracting interest from Ajax and Feyenoord but the winger is likely to prefer a return to Ipswich this summer if Chelsea are prepared to loan him out.