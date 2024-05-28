Juventus have identified potential replacements if Aston Villa target Adrien Rabiot decides to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Rabiot will be out of contract at the end of next month and he has suitors across Europe ahead of the summer.

Aston Villa are amongst the clubs who are considering snapping up the Frenchman on a free transfer.

Juventus have been working on convincing the player to sign a new contract and are scheduled to meet his representatives this week.

However, Juventus are also preparing for his potential departure and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), they are looking at alternatives.

The Serie A giants want Rabiot to stay on in Turin but are keen to have a replacement lined up this summer.

Juventus are looking at France internationals Khephren Thuram and Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana as potential targets.

The Turin giants are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer.

However, Juventus would still prefer to see Rabiot sign a new contract and extend his stay at the club.