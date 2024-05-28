Liverpool and Manchester United ‘have started to move’ for RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo, a player that Barcelona want to snap up this summer.

Olmo will take centre stage for Spain at Euro 2024 this summer, but a host of clubs do not need to see how he performs on the big international stage as they have already been left convinced about him.

The attacker is in demand, helped by a €60m release clause in his Leipzig contract which is valid until 15th July.

Barcelona have made Olmo a key summer target, but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, they face competition.

It is claimed that Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich ‘have started to move for him’.

Olmo is suggested to prefer a move to Barcelona, however with the club’s financial issues he needs to see some real signs that they will be able to afford him.

The attacker believes that if he tells Leipzig he wants to join Barcelona then the German side would be flexible on a schedule of payments by which the Catalans could pay the €60m clause.

His other suitors are not waiting though and are already taking steps towards his possible signing.

Olmo, 26, scored eight times in 25 outings across all competitions for Leipzig this season, with portions of the campaign missed due to injury.