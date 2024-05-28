Newcastle United have Tottenham Hotspur target Alessandro Buongiorno on their radar, but he is not a priority option at present.

Buongiorno is in demand this summer following a good season for Torino in Serie A, while he could also star at Euro 2024 with Italy.

Torino are prepared to sell the 24-year-old for the right price and he has interest from within Serie A and abroad.

Tottenham have been linked with being keen on Buongiorno, but the player could potentially have another Premier League option.

Newcastle have the centre-back on their transfer radar, according to French outlet Sports Zone.

The Magpies want to sign centre-backs this summer with Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman looking at a lengthy period out injured.

Buongiorno though is not a priority option for Newcastle at present.

The defender picked up seven yellow cards in 29 Serie A games for Torino this season as they finished ninth.