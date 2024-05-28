Crystal Palace are considering a summer swoop for Norwich City attacking midfielder Gabriel Sara in the coming weeks and months, according to the BBC.

Norwich failed to get promoted to the Premier League after making the Championship playoffs and it could lead to them losing some of their top players this summer.

Sara was one of Norwich’s best players this season, scoring 13 goals and registering 12 assists and he is now being linked with a move to the Premier League.

It has been claimed that Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on the Brazilian ahead of the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace’s recruitment team have been tracking him and have been left impressed by Sara’s performances.

However, for the moment, no talks have taken place between the two clubs over a potential summer switch for the Brazilian.

Sara is on Crystal Palace’s shortlist but the club are also interested in other players and are weighing up their options.

The Brazilian is likely to be interested in a move to a Premier League club if he gets such an offer on his table.