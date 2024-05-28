Southampton are set to make a formal approach to Sunderland for West Ham and Crystal Palace target Jack Clarke, according to the Northern Echo.

Clark has been the best player in a Sunderland team that finished in the bottom half of the Championship table this season.

He scored 15 times in the league but with two years left on his contract, Sunderland are expected to cash in on the player this summer if the offers are right.

West Ham and Crystal Palace have a long-standing interest in him but Southampton are keen to move for him after earning promotion to the Premier League.

It has been claimed that Southampton are expected to make a formal approach to sign him from Sunderland this summer.

Saints have been keeping tabs on him for several months but a move for him was always dependent on getting promoted.

Southampton are determined to invest in the squad and look to survive in the Premier League next season.

Clarke is a key target for the club as they look to strengthen their wide areas in the summer transfer window.