Emerson Royal ‘wants to leave’ Tottenham Hotspur in the approaching summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 25-year-old defender struggled to nail down a spot in the Spurs side under Ange Postecoglou this season, but still made 22 outings in the Premier League.

He has emerged as a concrete target for Italian giants AC Milan, who believe he will be available for the right price and can be persuaded to move to the San Siro.

Now in a further boost for the Rossoneri, Royal ‘wants to leave’ Tottenham, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Brazilian is prepared to turn the page on his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham are claimed to be prepared to cash in on Royal if the price is right.

Spurs have Royal locked down on a contract until the summer of 2026 and have been tipped to want up to €30m to let him go.

Whether AC Milan are prepared to pay such a large sum is open to question, amid Royal also having been linked with a possible move to Saudi Arabia.