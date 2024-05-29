League One goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald believes that Scottish giants Celtic would be perfect for Viljami Sinisalo, with a step up in level needed.

The 22-year-old Aston Villa goalkeeper spent last season on loan at Exeter City, where he played in all but one league game for Gary Caldwell’s side.

Now with the season being over Sinisalo is set to return to his parent club with whom he still has a year left on his contract.

MacDonald, who deputised for Sinisalo last season, has spoken to the Aston Villa man to stress the need for a step up.

Sinisalo has been linked with Celtic and MacDonald believes the Bhoys would represent the perfect move for the Finland international.

Celtic need a new goalkeeper this summer, with Joe Hart hanging up his gloves, but it could still be a bold move to go for the 22-year-old Sinisalo.

“He’s wasting his time coming back to League One next year”, MacDonald told The Athletic.

“I’ve said that openly and he agrees.

“He’s got a year left on his contract, so he would probably have to sign a new deal if he was going on loan again.

“I would say move to the Championship.

“I saw stories about Celtic, so something like that would be great.”

Sinisalo would likely jump at the chance to join Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic, who will again be in the Champions League next season.