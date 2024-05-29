Tottenham Hotspur are to be asked to lower their price for Djed Spence by Italian side Genoa, according to the BBC.

After his season-long loan spell at Leeds United was cut short in January, the full-back was sent out on a temporary basis to Italian side Genoa.

He became a regular in Italy, finishing the Serie A season with 16 appearances and in the process impressing his manager Alberto Gilardino.

Genoa now want the player back and they are looking to sign him on a permanent basis this time.

The Rossoblu have a clause in Spence’s contract that allows them to make the Tottenham man’s move permanent for £8.5m.

However, they are unwilling to go that high and will ask Tottenham to lower the price to get Spence off their books.

It now remains to be seen how Tottenham respond to the demands of Genoa.

Leeds United decided to part ways with Spence in January as manager Daniel Farke raised concerns about the player’s attitude.