Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has topped Bayern Munich’s recruitment analytics as the German giants show interest in signing the 20-year-old this summer, according to the Independent.

Wharton took the Premier League by storm after joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn in January and wasted little time establishing himself in the starting eleven.

His accomplished performances under new Palace boss Oliver Glasner have got him into England’s provisional 33-man European Championship squad.

But he has also turned heads across Europe and Palace are now facing a fight in holding on to the midfielder this summer.

It has been claimed that German giants Bayern Munich are interested in getting their hands on Wharton.

The Bavarians are looking to add fresh blood to their midfield after a disappointing season where they failed to win the Bundesliga for the first time in over a decade.

Bayern Munich’s recruitment team have been closely following Wharton and he has come out on top of their analytics.

However, the German giants would have to offer massive sums if they are to convince Palace to sell the player after just six months at Selhurst Park.

Glasner is likely to be fiercely opposed to letting Wharton go.