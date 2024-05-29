Crystal Palace are set to miss out on the signing of midfielder Daichi Kamada, who is set to stay at Lazio beyond the summer transfer window.

Kamada joined Lazio last summer on a one-year deal and struggled to get game time under former manager Maurizio Sarri.

However, Sarris’s departure meant that the midfielder got more opportunities to play in the latter half of the campaign under Igor Tudor.

Kamada has an option to sign a new three-year deal to stay on at Lazio but he has been courted by Crystal Palace this summer.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Kamada has agreed to stay at Lazio this summer.

He will not be signing the automatic three-year extension but his representatives have negotiated a new one-year extension worth €3.5m per season.

Tudor has also played a key role in convincing Kamada to stay at the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

Crystal Palace were prepared to offer him a contract worth €5m per year but Kamada has decided to stay at Lazio.