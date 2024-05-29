Aston Villa submitting a formal offer for Inter defender Denzel Dumfries in the coming weeks ‘is not ruled out’, it has been claimed in Spain.

The 28-year-old Dutch defender has a year left on his contract and he wants a big pay raise to stay with the Italian outfit.

Dumfries’ situation has alerted clubs and Aston Villa have been looking at a possible move to take him to Villa Park.

Inter will not want to lose Dumfries on a free transfer next summer and they might cash in if a suitable offer comes in.

Aston Villa could make them an offer and, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, a formal proposal from the English side in the coming weeks ‘is not ruled out’.

It is also suggested that Aston Villa are ‘willing to make a considerable effort’ to snap up Dumfries.

Unai Emery has Champions League football to prepare for next season and wants sufficient depth in his squad.

Dumfries could yet reach an agreement with Inter on a new deal however and extend his stay at the San Siro.