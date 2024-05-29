Lazio have put in enquiries for on-loan Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, it has been claimed in Italy.

Greenwood recently earned Getafe’s Player of the Year award after scoring eight goals and registering six assists in La Liga this season.

Manchester United are keen to sell the forward this summer and has received enquiries from clubs in the Premier League.

Juventus and Napoli have also shown an interest in signing the forward in the upcoming summer transfer window

And according to the Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Lazio have also put their name in the mix for the 22-year-old attacker ahead of the summer.

The Serie A giants have made enquiries into the possibility of signing Greenwood and kept themselves informed about the situation.

Borussia Dortmund are among the teams who are considering a summer swoop for the attacker this summer.

Manchester United would prefer to sell him to a club abroad and are also open to a loan if it comes with an obligation to buy.