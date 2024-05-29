Royal Antwerp midfielder Pierre Dwomoh and his representatives met with Leicester City officials on Monday to start talks on personal terms, though Luton Town remain in the mix.

The 19-year-old spent the season on loan at fellow Belgian Pro League side RWD Molenbeek but his contributions were not enough to save the club’s top-flight status.

Despite the team finishing at the bottom, teams took note of his potential and are now trying to secure a deal for him in the summer.

Newly promoted Premier League side Leicester City have made Dwomoh a target.

Now, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Foxes have met with Dwomoh and his representatives to discuss personal terms.

The club showed interest in Dwomoh in January but could not get a deal over the line.

Royal Antwerp though are unwilling to accept anything less than €3m for the 19-year-old.

Luton Town, another club from England, remain in the mix.