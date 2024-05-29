Newcastle United could consider selling forward Garang Kuol in the upcoming transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies signed the 19-year-old Australian starlet in the winter of 2023 from Central Coast Mariners and sent him to Hearts on loan.

Last summer, Newcastle decided to send Kuol out on loan to Volendam in the Dutch Eredivisie.

However, the forward has failed to play regularly in the Netherlands with just 15 Eredivisie outings to his name.

Kuol remains rated at Newcastle, but his unsuccessful loan spells with Hearts and Volendam have caused a decline in his stock.

Now it has been claimed that the Magpies might even consider selling Kuol in the upcoming summer.

Kuol’s contract with Newcastle is set to expire at the end of June 2026 and Newcastle could also send him out on another loan before making a decision on his future.

The forward also made his debut against Tottenham Hotspur in a friendly the previous week, where he helped his team to victory.