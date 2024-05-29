Newcastle United will consider offers for Matt Targett in the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The 28-year-old left-back joined Newcastle from Aston Villa initially on loan in January 2022 and later made his move permanent.

Targett is down the pecking order in his position under Howe and he missed the majority of the season suffering from injuries.

Newcastle consider Lewis Hall a long-term left-back option for Howe and they are also trying to sign Lloyd Kelly, who can play in that position.

Now it has been claimed that in the summer transfer window, Newcastle will consider offers for Targett.

The Englishman has two more years left on his contract with the St. James’ Park outfit.

Last summer, Fulham and Nottingham Forest showed interest in Targett, but a move failed to materialise.

Now it remains to be seen whether Targett will be subject to an offer in the summer that can help him leave Newcastle.