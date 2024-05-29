Norwich City have not yet wrapped up a deal to sign Rangers target Jose Cordoba this summer and the swoop is ‘nowhere near completed yet’, according to the Pink Un.

The tug-of-war in the race for Cordoba has been intense over the last few days due to interest from clubs in England and Scotland.

Rangers believed that they had a deal in place to sign him but the defender developed doubts about a move to Ibrox this summer.

Norwich are now the favourites to sign the Panama international ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, the move is not as advanced as previously anticipated and Norwich are still some way away from getting a deal over the line.

The Championship club still have work to do before they can announce Cordoba’s arrival and the deal is ‘nowhere near completed yet’.

They remain confident of signing him but for the moment the race is still open for the 22-year-old centre-back.

Rangers are said to have moved on to other targets but could come back for Cordoba if his move to Norwich collapses.