Rangers are now hopeful of turning a profit from the sale of Sam Lammers with several teams in the Netherlands and Europe interested in signing him, according to the Rangers Review.

Lammers joined Rangers from Atalanta last summer for a fee of £3.5m, but struggled at Ibrox, scoring just twice before the winter break.

He was loaned out to FC Utrecht in the winter window, where he has been a raging success, scoring eleven goals, including a record-breaking run of goals in seven successive games.

Lammers claimed recently that he is not aware of what is going to happen this summer but it seems a decision has been made at Ibrox.

Rangers have decided against prolonging his stay in Glasgow and are keen to sell him in the upcoming transfer window.

Utrecht are keen to have him back in the summer transfer window following his impressive performances.

They are likely to face competition for his signature as several other clubs in the Netherlands are keen to sign him.

Lammers has also attracted interest from other European sides outside the Netherlands as well.

