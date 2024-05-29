Will Still has continued to remain a contender in the race to become the next Sunderland manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 31-year-old parted ways with Reims earlier this month but he is on the wish list of several Championship clubs.

He was recently at Norwich City’s training ground but he will not be the next manager at Carrow Road.

The Belgian has been heavily linked with a move to Sunderland since last year and the club have again been taking a look at him this summer.

And it has been claimed that the 31-year-old is still very much part of Sunderland’s thinking at the moment.

Sunderland were keen to land a new manager soon after the end of the regular Championship season this month.

However, the process has dragged on and Sunderland have spoken to several managers over the course of the last few weeks.

The Black Cats have been whittling down their shortlist but Still has continued to remain part of the conversation at the Stadium of the Light.