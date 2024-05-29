Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is ‘pushing to bring’ midfielder Matteo Guendouzi back to the Premier League this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

With Champions League football in their bag, Aston Villa are looking to show more ambition in the transfer market this summer.

Emery is looking to bring in more midfield reinforcements this summer and he is looking at one of his former players.

Guendouzi worked under Emery at Arsenal and the Spaniard enjoyed managing the midfielder at the Emirates.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via lalaziosiamonoi), the Aston Villa boss is ‘pushing to bring’ the Frenchman to Villa Park this summer.

Lazio signed him last year for €18m but Igor Tudor believes he is not suitable for a two-man midfield.

The Serie A giants are prepared to sell him and Aston Villa are prepared to meet their €30m asking price.

Negotiations are yet to start but talks are expected to take off between the two clubs in the next few weeks.

Emery is batting to get his hands on the Frenchman and add him to his Villa squad this summer.