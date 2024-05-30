AC Milan are keen to avoid paying Tottenham Hotspur’s asking price for full-back Emerson Royal, it has been claimed in Italy.

Royal has been a bit part player at Spurs under Ange Postecoglou and struggled to get game time this season.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the north London club and Tottenham are open to selling the player.

However, Spurs want a fee of around €30m before agreeing to let the defender go in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A side want to avoid paying such a figure for Royal this summer.

He is still a key target for the club and AC Milan are expected to try and keep working on a deal to sign him.

The Serie A giants are hopeful that over the course of the summer, Tottenham will agree to lower their asking price.

With Postecoglou keen on a clear out, it remains to be seen whether Spurs would be open to negotiations to knock down their financial expectations for the defender.

Royal’s agent has already met AC Milan for talks.