Everton are among the clubs who are interested in signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Chelsea want to get rid of Broja this summer following his unsuccessful loan spell at Fulham, who paid £4m as a penalty fee for not starting him in ten or more games.

The Blues would prefer to sell the forward before 30th June to ease the pressure on their PSR calculations for the financial year.

Wolves are interested in signing him and he also attracted the attention of Crystal Palace this summer.

And it has been claimed that Everton are also in the mix for the Albanian striker ahead of the transfer window.

Everton are prepared to sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the coming months if he does not sign a new contract.

Sean Dyche wants a striker and Everton have identified Broja as a potential target ahead of next season.

The Albanian forward has also attracted interest from Monaco and AC Milan and he is open to a move to Saudi Arabia as well.