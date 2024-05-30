Scotland assistant manager John Carver is certain that the national team can rely on Liverpool talent Ben Doak if he is needed to step up to the plate.

Doak has broken into the Liverpool first-team squad this season and made five senior appearances for the club.

His performances for the Reds have also earned him a spot in Scotland’s provisional European Championship squad this summer.

The winger has been a regular for Scotland in youth football but has been called up to the senior squad for the first time.

Carver admitted that he has been left surprised at the way Doak has fitted into the Scotland first-team squad and has looked unfazed by the experience.

The Scotland assistant manager stressed that everyone is certain if Doak is called upon to perform, he will not let himself and the team down on the pitch.

Carver said in a press conference: “Ben Doak – nothing fazes him.

“He’s fitted into the group straight away, which is quite amazing because I remember when I was a young lad and I went with the first team for the first time and I was petrified.

“He has come, he has fitted into the group and it’s like he has been here ten years.

“If we have to rely on him and he has to go on and perform we don’t fear that he is going to let himself down or let the team down.

“He’ll gain from the experience.”

Doak will be hoping to make the final squad for the European Championship and travel to Germany with Scotland.