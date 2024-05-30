AC Milan are considering making a move for Brighton centre-back Igor in the upcoming summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Brighton signed the Brazilian defender from Fiorentina last summer but he has had a difficult first season in the Premier League.

He started the last four Premier League games but it was part of 17 league starts he made this season for the Seagulls.

It is unclear whether Brighton are prepared to give up on him after just one season but he could have a path back to Italy this summer.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), AC Milan are eyeing making a move for him in the upcoming transfer window.

The Rossoneri are in the market for defenders and have been tracking several options over the past few months.

Igor’s name has cropped up in their recruitment meetings and the club are weighing up a summer swoop for him.

It remains to be seen whether Brighton are prepared to move on the player after just one season in England.