Sunderland have reached an agreement with former Young Boys boss Raphael Wicky to appoint him as their new manager, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Black Cats suffered a disastrous season with managerial changes, which saw them finish 16th in the league table.

Several candidates have been linked with the Sunderland job in recent weeks, but the club hierarchy do not want to rush the process.

It has been suggested that former Young Boys boss Wicky is one of the candidates on Sunderland’s wish list.

Former Reims boss Will Still, who was in the mix, is now set to join French side Lens.

Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Wicky has agreed to a deal with the Black Cats to take charge of the team.

Sunderland have agreed to a two-year deal with the 47-year-old tactician, with the option to extend for another year.

Wicky parted ways with Young Boys in March and now he will be determined to take Sunderland back to the Premier League.