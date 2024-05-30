West Ham United are in talks with Palmeiras for the signature of 18-year-old Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Technical director Tim Steidten is leading West Ham’s transfer dealings this summer and the club are focusing on bringing young talents.

The Hammers have been keen to tap into the Brazilian market and are now in the process of trying to sign a teen prodigy.

Guilherme has been identified as a serious talent by the club’s recruitment team and West Ham are pushing to take him to England.

The east London club are in negotiations with Palmeiras to land the 18-year-old winger this summer.

The talks are at an advanced stage between the two clubs and West Ham are trying to hammer down an agreement.

They are discussing a package that could see West Ham spend more €30m to land Guilherme in the upcoming transfer window.

West Ham are also prepared to include a sell-on clause to further sweeten the deal for Palmeiras.

Guilherme has made 43 senior appearances for Palmeiras and is part of the Brazil Under-20 set-up.