Southampton striker Che Adams could make Wolves wait until after Euro 2024 to complete a switch to Molineux.

Adams scored 15 times in 40 Championship appearances last season and played an important part in getting Saints promoted to the Premier League.

However, he will be out of contract at the end of next month and is expected to leave on a free transfer this summer.

Wolves are interested in signing him and the club are in advanced talks with the forward over a potential transfer.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Adams could make Wolves wait for his decision over the next month.

The striker is in the Scotland squad for their European Championship campaign this summer in Germany.

Adams is believed to be keen on focusing on Scotland’s first major tournament in 26 years.

The striker may decide to take a call on his future once he returns from the European Championship.

It is unclear whether Southampton could try to keep the striker by offering him a new contract.