Bournemouth are likely to demand a big fee if they receive an approach for Manchester United-tracked left-back Milos Kerkez this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Manchester United are looking for defensive reinforcements this summer with bringing in a centre-back as one of their main priorities.

However, the Red Devils are also desperate to bring in a left-back following an injury-riddled season for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Manchester United are looking at several left-backs and Kerkez is one of the names on their shortlist of targets.

However, it has been claimed that getting him out of Bournemouth is likely to be an expensive venture.

The Cherries signed the left-back from AZ Alkmaar last summer and he has had an impressive first season in England.

He has made 28 Premier League appearances this term and Bournemouth are not keen to lose him.

They are expected to demand a massive fee if a club make a move for him in the upcoming summer transfer window.