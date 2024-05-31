Crystal Palace officials are flying to Italy push through a move for midfielder Daichi Kamada, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Japanese midfielder joined Lazio from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer on a one-year contract.

Kamada impressed the Lazio hierarchy with his performances and they want to tie him down with a long term contract.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has worked with Kamada during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt and is an admirer of the midfielder’s talents.

Lazio have been unable to agree a deal with Kamada yet and it has been suggested he is Crystal Palace bound.

However, Palace appear still to have some work to do on the swoop.

Officials from the Premier League club are flying to Italy in a bid to get a deal with Kamada over the line.

It is suggested that there is urgency about Crystal Palace’s actions as Lazio have not stopped trying to get him to sign a new contract.

The prior relationship between Glasner and Kamada though could be key for Palace.