Crystal Palace do hold an interest in Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, but have not advanced it at present, according to the South London Press.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder joined Sunderland in the summer from Birmingham City.

In his first season at the club, Bellingham managed to establish himself as a regular starter and turned some heads with his performances .

His performances have impressed Premier League outfits Crystal Palace and Brentford and he is also attracting interest from Europe.

Bellingham is highly rated at Sunderland and it is suggested that Crystal Palace are keen to land him.

However, it has been claimed that nothing is at an advanced stage at the moment for Crystal Palace to land Bellingham.

Crystal Palace are currently pursuing a deal for Daichi Kamada and the player seems to be London bound.

With plenty of time left before next season, all eyes will be on whether Crystal Palace do firm up their interest in Bellingham.