Sporting Lisbon winger Marcus Edwards would be happy to return to Tottenham Hotspur at some point, according to football.london.

Edwards left Spurs five years ago and established himself as a key player in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon over the last few seasons.

He has been heavily linked with a move back to England where several Premier League teams are interested in signing him.

Tottenham are claimed to be monitoring his situation with a view to potentially re-signing him in the upcoming transfer window.

And Edwards would be happy to return to the north London club at some point.

The winger wants to return to England and playing for Tottenham again appeals to the player.

Tottenham’s interest in Edwards is partly due to the homegrown issues the club are facing this summer.

Crystal Palace are another Premier League who have been linked with an interest in signing the winger in the upcoming months.

Edwards has scored six times and registered nine assists in 44 appearances for Sporting Lisbon this season.