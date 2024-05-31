As many as four Italian clubs are interested in signing Manchester United loan star Sofyan Amrabat this summer.

Manchester United signed the midfielder on loan from Fiorentina last summer with a €20m option to buy.

The Moroccan midfielder has struggled to make his mark this season and there were suggestions that Manchester United would not sign him on a permanent deal.

However, his performance in the FA Cup final has changed some minds and Amrabat has not ruled out staying at Old Trafford.

But according to Italian daily La Repubblica (via TuttoJuve), as many as four Italian clubs have their eyes on the midfielder this summer.

Lazio, Napoli, Juventus and AC Milan are interested in getting their hands on the Moroccan in the upcoming transfer window.

If Manchester United do not take up the option on him, Fiorentina are prepared to sell somewhere between €15m and €17m.

However, his Italian suitors are wary of meeting his €4m per year wage demands at the moment.