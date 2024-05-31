Leeds United defender Maximilian Wober has cast doubt on a return to former club Red Bull Salzburg as he thinks he no longer fits their profile.

Wober joined Leeds in the summer 2022 from Red Bull Salzburg and has just finished the season on loan in Germany at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Red Bull have just bought a minority stake in Leeds, which it has been speculated might help the soft drinks giants’ clubs do business with the Whites more often.

Wober admits that he recently learned about Red Bull’s acquisition of a minority stake at Leeds, but is unsure a move to Red Bull Salzburg can happen for him due to the club’s target profile.

He did indicate though he does not fully agree with Salzburg’s approach as they could use an experienced head.

When asked about the Red Bull group’s recent acquisition of shares at Leeds, Wober told Austrian daily Kleine Zeitung: “I only found out about it from the media.

“I’m now 26 years old and no longer fit into Salzburg’s target profile.

“On the other hand, an experienced player might do them some good.”

Gladbach have been keen to keep hold of Wober, but unable to afford Leeds’ asking price.

It remains to be seen what Leeds decide to do with the defender this summer, especially as they are still in the Championship.