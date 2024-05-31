Jose Mourinho asked Fenerbahce to sign Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku during talks to become their manager.

Former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Mourinho is set to become the new manager of the Turkish giants.

The Portuguese parted ways with Roma in January and Fenerbahce have been keen to appoint him as their manager.

Mourinho is now expected to take the role and he has already spoken about transfers with Fenerbahce.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Mourinho brought up the name of Lukaku during talks and stressed he wants him.

The Chelsea star is currently on loan at Roma and netted 13 goals in 32 league games for them.

Premier League giants Chelsea signed him in the summer of 2022 and he has two more years left on his contract.

Lukaku is set to return to Stamford Bridge after the European Championship and it remains to be seen whether Fenerbahce will come knocking at the Blues door to sign the Belgian.