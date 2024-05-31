Leeds United defender Maximillian Wober has revealed that he has forbidden his agent to call him during the European Championship and added that he will take a decision on his future after the tournament.

Wober joined Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan in the summer from Leeds after the Whites were relegated.

The Austrian centre-back featured regularly for them this season and the German outfit want to keep him at the club.

Leeds failing to win the promotion this season has further complicated his future and the player is now set to travel to Germany with the Austria national team for the European Championship.

The Leeds star admitted that he would have preferred to sort out his future before going into the tournament and revealed that he has instructed his agent not to contact him while he is at Euro 2024.

Wober indicated that he is now focused on the task at hand and added that after the tournament he will decide about his future.

“My aim was to answer the club question before the Euros”, Wober told Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung.

“But it’s the way it is now.

“I’ve told my agent that he doesn’t need to call me or tell me anything for the next four weeks.

“I want to play the European Championships now.

“After that, we’ll see where it goes”.

Wober featured 27 times for the German outfit this season and the ball is now in Leeds’ court as to what to do with him this summer.