Leeds United defender Maximillian Wober thinks that the Whites will need some time to digest their playoff defeat before making a decision on his future.

The 26-year-old centre-back joined Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer on a season-long loan following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

Wober impressed for the German outfit this season, which has earned him a place in Austria’s 2024 European Championship squad.

However, Leeds’ failure to secure promotion to the Premier League means his future is again unclear and Wober thinks that it will take the Whites a few weeks before they completely digest their defeat in the playoff final against Southampton.

He stressed that after recovering from their playoff disappointment, it will be up to Leeds to decide whether he is in their plans for the future or not.

When asked about his future, Wober told Austrian daily Kleine Zeitung: “It will also depend on what they say.

“But they will probably have to digest this playoff defeat for a week or two.

“We’ll see how they want to line up and whether I’m in their plans or not.”

Wober has a contract with Leeds until 2027 and the club had been hoping to keep him last summer before he triggered a loan escape clause in his deal.