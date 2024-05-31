Watford have not reached an agreement with Colombian midfielder Elan Ricardo, despite having a deal in place with his club side Equidad.

The Hornets are looking to make additions and 20-year-old Ricardo is a player they have been working on signing.

Watford have reached an agreement with Equidad, who are happy with the terms on offer from the Championship side.

However, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Watford do not have an agreement with Ricardo himself and ‘have not closed the negotiation’.

Watford will try to find common ground with the midfielder, but if they do he will not be playing for them next term.

Ricardo would be unlikely to be able to get a work permit at present and Watford would send him out on loan.

The midfielder has been a regular for Equidad in the Colombian top flight and this year has made 22 outings with a return of six goals.

Watford believe that the 20-year-old is a good prospect for the future and will be looking to fully close off the deal soon.