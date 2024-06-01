Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has admitted he wants to stay in the Bundesliga, but thinks the Reds’ asking price for him is unrealistic.

Van den Berg has just finished a loan spell in the Bundesliga at Mainz, but the club will not be able to keep him as Liverpool have set a £20m asking price.

Whether Liverpool’s asking price is realistic remains to be seen, but Van den Berg has no doubt about what he would like next and that is to stay in Germany.

“In Germany I enjoy Dortmund away with 70,000 people, Bayern Munich away against Harry Kane, Stuttgart, Leipzig, Leverkusen, I am challenged against those kinds of clubs every week”, he told Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

The defender also admits that he feels the price that Liverpool want for him is unfair and told the Reds he does not want it to hinder his career development.

“You have not radiated confidence in me all this time, but you do want to hinder my future. I want to continue playing every week and further develop myself”, he added.

Liverpool are expected to sign another centre-back this summer, with Joel Matip having left, but Van den Berg does not appear in line for a shot at staking his claim.

Van den Berg is also of interest to clubs in his native Netherlands, where Ajax have been linked with him.