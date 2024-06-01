Newcastle United now believe that target Tosin Adarabioyo is heading for Chelsea, but they remain hopeful about landing Lloyd Kelly, according to talkSPORT.

The Magpies have been putting big work into a deal to sign Adarabioyo on a free transfer when his contract at Fulham runs out.

They put a lucrative offer in front of the defender, but a deal was dragging on as Adarabioyo decided what to do.

It recently emerged that Chelsea are close to signing Adarabioyo and Newcastle do now believe he will join the Blues.

Eddie Howe’s men look to have given up on any idea of being able to take the centre-back to St James’ Park.

They do though remain hopeful that they can sign Kelly.

Another defender, Kelly is out of contract at Bournemouth this summer and Newcastle would like to land him.

Successfully winning the race for Kelly would give Newcastle at least something of a boost to make up for the disappointment of missing out on Adarabioyo.