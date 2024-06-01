West Ham United ‘appreciate a lot’ Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez, but have yet to take the step of lodging a bid, although it ‘cannot be ruled out’ that they do so soon.

Hammers technical director Tim Steidten is working hard to make signings for new boss Julen Lopetegui ahead of next season.

A focus on youth is West Ham’s priority at present and Paraguay international Gomez is the latest name on their list.

Gomez is a player that West Ham ‘appreciate a lot’, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

However, despite being keen on the midfielder, West Ham have not made an offer yet.

Even so, it is claimed that it ‘cannot be ruled out’ that the Hammers put a proposal in front of Inter Miami for Gomez soon.

Gomez was signed by Inter Miami from Libertad last summer and has been capped by Paraguay at international level.

If Gomez does go then that could help Inter Miami to bring in former Manchester United winger Angel di Maria.