West Ham United will have to wait until after the Olympic Games if they want to sign South American midfielder Diego Gomez.

The Hammers have been drawn towards the Paraguay midfielder as a smart buy full of potential this summer and have held informal talks about signing him with both Inter Miami and his entourage.

West Ham have yet to present a formal offer to the MLS side for Gomez and it has been suggested they will have to wait to sign him.

According to Spanish daily AS, Gomez’s future will only be clarified after the Olympic Games.

Gomez, 20, will be heading to the Olympics as part of the Paraguay team who have been placed in Group D with Japan, Mali and Israel.

West Ham are not the only English club keen, with several claimed to have asked about signing him.

Gomez is expected to cost interested clubs a fee of between €15m and €20m.

The Inter Miami midfielder could further add to his suitors if he shines for Paraguay in the Olympic Games this summer.