Bayern Munich have been tracking Palmeiras winger Luis Guilherme, who is edging towards a move to West Ham United.

The Hammers are in talks to try to push a deal for the teenager over the line and an agreement is claimed to be close.

If West Ham do end up signing Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras then they would be getting a player firmly on Bayern Munich’s radar.

Luis Guilherme was, according to Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers), on Bayern Munich’s transfer targets list as recently as the January transfer window.

Despite West Ham’s efforts to sign the Brazilian, there is no sign yet that they will have to guard against Bayern Munich making a bid.

The Bavarians have just appointed Vincent Kompany as boss and he is set to be consulted on transfer targets.

Whether the former Burnley manager is a fan of Luis Guilherme remains to be seen.

The Brazilian though currently seems to be set for the Premier League with West Ham.