Any Aston Villa offer must ‘not be less than’ €30m if they want to be able to sign Denzel Dumfries, with Inter not ruling out keeping him.

Inter have so far been unable to agree a new contract with the Dutchman and he is now entering the final 12 months of his deal.

Aston Villa are interested in taking Dumfries to Villa Park and have been monitoring the situation closely.

If Unai Emery’s side want to sign Dumfries then they the offer they make must ‘not be less than’ €30m, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Crucially, Inter are now not ruling out keeping hold of Dumfries even if he does not extend his contract.

Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi considers Dumfries to be key to his team and does not want to lose him.

As such, Inter could even keep him inside the final year of his deal, something that until recently was considered unlikely.

Inter want Dumfries to sign a new contract running until 2028, but an agreement remains elusive as the Dutchman looks for a big wage increase.