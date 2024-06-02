Crystal Palace still have work to do on their capture of Lazio midfielder Daichi Kamada, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Kamada is out of contract at Lazio at the end of June and a new deal has been ruled out amid the Italian side accusing his camp of changing the goalposts in late talks.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who worked with Kamada at Eintracht Frankfurt, wants the Japanese to move to Selhurst Park.

Officials from the Premier League side have flown to Italy in an attempt to push the deal through.

It is not done yet though, with Crystal Palace still having work to do to complete the capture of the midfielder.

Kamada only signed a one-year deal at Lazio last summer, with an option to then extend that by a further three years.

He did appear set to stay with the Italians, who were pleased with his performances towards the end of the campaign.

Now though the 27-year-old, who has won over 30 caps for Japan, is set to test his metal in the Premier League.