Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray is ‘in no rush to leave’ Elland Road, even though he does have suitors this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Gray was thrust into the team on a regular basis by Daniel Farke at Leeds this season and his reputation only grew as the campaign progressed.

The midfielder seamlessly slotted in as a right-back when needed and produced performances well beyond his years.

With Leeds having missed out on getting promotion to the Premier League this term, sides are looking at Gray.

In a huge boost for Leeds though, the midfielder is no rush to leave Elland Road and is happy at the club.

Leeds are expected to look to make a number of player sales this summer as they fill the financial gap caused by not going up.

Selling Gray though would be a controversial move amongst fans and the player is not pushing to go.

Farke will hope to have Gray at his disposal into next season, with the German desperate to avoid missing out on promotion again.