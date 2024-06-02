Leeds United could sell winger Crysencio Summerville before the end of the month as they look to balance the books, according to the Daily Mirror.

Summerville was in good form for Leeds in the Championship this season, even though his form declined at the business end of the campaign.

It has not put clubs off, with both Chelsea and Liverpool looking closely at the prospect of a move to sign Summerville.

Leeds are thought to value Summerville at around £30m and could choose to cash in on him before the end of the month.

The Whites want to make sure they stay on the right side of financial fair play rules and are expected to make sales this summer.

Cashing in on Summerville before 30th June would help to boost Leeds’ finances before they have to submit them.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are also interested in Summerville and the winger looks set to have options if he does agree to depart Elland Road.

A move to Liverpool would see Summerville play under countryman Arne Slot, who was recently the boss of Feyenoord, the club whose youth system the Leeds man came through.