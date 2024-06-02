Newcastle United decided against improving their offer to target Tosin Adarabioyo as they did not want to become involved in a ‘potential bidding war’ with Chelsea for the defender, according to the Northern Echo.

The Magpies felt they had the capture of the Fulham defender well on track towards being completed.

Chelsea though entered the race and after holding talks with Adarabioyo he is now set for Stamford Bridge and will have a medical later this week.

The Blues have put a higher wage on the table for Adarabioyo, while he will also have the chance to play in Europe next season.

Newcastle had the opportunity to improve their offer to the defender, who will be a free agent when his Fulham deal expires at the end of this month.

The Magpies chose against doing so though as they did not want to become involved in a ‘potential bidding war’ for the defender.

Eddie Howe’s men feel that Adarabioyo had his head turned by Chelsea and offering him more cash would have seen less money available for other areas.

Signing Adarabioyo was an attractive proposition for Newcastle due to his free transfer status as they look to stay within PSR rules.