Burnley caretaker Craig Bellamy has ‘major’ support inside Turf Moor to become the club’s next boss, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Bellamy was assisting Vincent Kompany at Burnley and rejected the opportunity to follow the Belgian to Bayern Munich.

Burnley are now looking at their managerial options, with both Frank Lampard and Scott Parker in the frame.

Owner Alan Pace is keen on an eye-catching name to replace Kompany, but Bellamy has his chances.

It is suggested that inside Turf Moor there is ‘major’ support for the Welshman taking the manager’s job full time.

Bellamy has impressed with his work and there are those at the club who feel he should be given the manager’s post.

Whether Pace is on the same page remains to be seen.

The Burnley owner wants an appointment that will make a splash after losing Kompany to Bayern Munich and he may find other options more attractive.